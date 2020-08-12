Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear

Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear

“I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knockdown drag-out, and we’re ready.” Sen.

Kamala Harris responded to the racist birther conspiracy theory that she is ineligible to be vice president.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris calls Trump ‘serial predator’ in fundraising email

Sen. Kamala Harris, fresh off being announced as Joe Biden's running mate, is wasting no time going...
FOXNews.com - Published

Donald Trump and his allies' sexist and personal attacks on Kamala Harris have begun

It has not taken Mr Trump, his colleagues in the Republican Party and right-wing US commentators long...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News


‘No Other Words But Disgusting, Racist’: Don Lemon Condemns Trump Over ‘Dirty Racist’ Attack On Kamala Harris

Trump appeared to indulge a conspiracy about Kamala Harris's ability to run for office
Daily Caller - Published


Tweets about this

Smurf4555

Smurf The Deplorable❌ RT @BeachCity55: Kamala Harris hits back at eligibility conspiracy theory, decries ‘dirty tactics’ https://t.co/QkjjV8bfpv #FoxNews - Yup,… 4 hours ago

710KURV

710 KURV Kamala Harris hits back at eligibility conspiracy theory, decries ‘dirty tactics’ https://t.co/ihNjRkLiUc https://t.co/Rhl0JaJCcg 5 hours ago

BeachCity55

Pat C in Central FL 🏝🕶☀️ Kamala Harris hits back at eligibility conspiracy theory, decries ‘dirty tactics’ https://t.co/QkjjV8bfpv #FoxNews… https://t.co/JcpCK4djxR 5 hours ago

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche Kamala Harris hits back at eligibility conspiracy theory, decries ‘dirty tactics’ https://t.co/9MY6Pj9TCu 6 hours ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Marge Simpson hits back at Trump adviser's 'name-calling' after Kamala Harris comparison https://t.co/SfIDXwqL8u 12 hours ago

Carol96208870

Carol Kamala Harris hits back at eligibility conspiracy theory, decries ‘dirty tactics’ She is an expert on dirty tactics… https://t.co/SUUU8ZL4tZ 12 hours ago

LowellSavoy

Lowell Mennenga Eligible...yes n not pressed by ⁦@POTUS⁩ but msm w ?’s as fodder 4Political IED detonated narrative. Why, ⁦… https://t.co/UAlG88yiqC 13 hours ago

Vinny__83

Vinny RT @EveningStandard: Marge Simpson hits back at Trump adviser's 'name-calling' after Kamala Harris comparison https://t.co/Vy45O8ylkm 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Joe Biden Offers Donald Trump Condolences On The Death Of His Brother [Video]

Joe Biden Offers Donald Trump Condolences On The Death Of His Brother

On Saturday, Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died at age 71. The President had been devastated by his brothers death. Donald, who was at Roberts side as he passed, said his brother was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published