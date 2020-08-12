Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear
“I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knockdown drag-out, and we’re ready.” Sen.
Kamala Harris responded to the racist birther conspiracy theory that she is ineligible to be vice president.
