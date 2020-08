Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks?

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions for the matchup between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Skip believes his Clippers will win the series, but chemistry problems, and strong offensive Mavs players could make it a longer series that many expect.