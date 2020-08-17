Global  
 

Pool Workers Scramble to Tie down Furniture during Intense Winds

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:08s - Published
Occurred on August 10, 2020 / Chicago, Illinois, USAInfo from Licensor: "Taken during the derecho that swept across Chicago on Monday, August 10th 2020.

The people in the video are building workers at the building across the street from me, attempting to round up and tie up the pool furniture in very heavy winds."


