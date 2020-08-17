Williamson: 'It was the right thing to do'

Issy Moore RT @mattuthompson: Williamson describes his conversations with the Prime Minister as "very good, thank you." Nick F: "Did he lose his temp… 40 seconds ago

Love my boys 72 RT @pennyfreelance1: "When it became apparent that there were unfairnesses within the system, it was the right thing to act," says Gavin Wi… 47 seconds ago

Matthew Thompson Williamson describes his conversations with the Prime Minister as "very good, thank you." Nick F: "Did he lose his… https://t.co/VmYk4tbdUr 3 minutes ago

Shraddha ~ श्रद्धा Gavin Williamson should do the right thing and resign. He has played with the future of young adults and caused the… https://t.co/TRpJSeOvXB 4 minutes ago

Jayne R RT @Carolin31152898: I never had any confidence in Theresa May but she did get one thing right she sacked Gavin Williamson #BBCBreakfast 5 minutes ago

Greg Sherrington Christ - just sometimes you have to hold your hands up, say sorry and probably in this instance at least offer to r… https://t.co/lXiYTecsVc 10 minutes ago

Andrew Gambier Gavin Williamson shouldn't resign for U-turning on the way A-levels are to be graded. That was the right thing to d… https://t.co/e8bce5dOZt 13 minutes ago