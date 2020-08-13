Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 08:27s - Published
Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ronald Koeman Ronald Koeman Dutch association football player and manager

Ronald Koeman in profile [Video]

Ronald Koeman in profile

We take a look at Ronald Koeman's managerial career as he looks set to becomethe next head coach at Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Koeman favourite to become new Barcelona coach - media reports [Video]

Koeman favourite to become new Barcelona coach - media reports

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach according to some media reports with Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi and Thierry Henry also contenders for the job.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 08:27Published

Koeman may replace Setien as Barcelona coach - Balague

 Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman could be his replacement, Guillem Balague tells the BBC 5..
BBC News

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK [Video]

Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in the UK, after France, Malta, Monaco and theNetherlands were all added to the quarantine list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline [Video]

Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline

British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday isrequired to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in thecountry. The move sparked a rush on return tickets, which saw many peoplespending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time. The quarantine conditionsalso apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands,Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021 [Video]

Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Wiegman to coach England Women's team

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:53Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Rumours: Messi wants out at Barca, Neymar could return

 Barcelona star Lionel Messi apparently wants to leave the club immediately. Lionel Messi reportedly has no plans to hang around at Barcelona, while Neymar could..
WorldNews

Barca sack Setien following Bayern humiliation

 Barcelona sack manager Quique Setien after his side's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona could pick Netherlands manager to replace Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald...
BBC Sport - Published

Koeman may replace Setien as Barcelona coach - Balague

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

moto2002moto

moto Football: Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - CNA https://t.co/BgjF5gBMCe 8 minutes ago

Network_Easy

@network_easy RT @Easy_Branches: Football: Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona https://t.co/nAMifrefyE #guestpost #news #worldnews 13 minutes ago

Easy_Branches

@Easy_Branches Football: Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona https://t.co/nAMifrefyE #guestpost #news #worldnews 13 minutes ago

sonalgupta0297

Sonal Gupta Ronald Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona: Dutch media | Football News – Times of India https://t.co/JxiDgSJES7 27 minutes ago

alriyadhdaily

AlRiyadh Daily #Football | ⚽️ Koeman to quit Netherlands for #Barcelona - https://t.co/ljK0WV1MKd @RonaldKoeman @FCBarcelona https://t.co/nlpkuNETsC 37 minutes ago

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Ronald Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona: Dutch media READ: https://t.co/DW3Wgrd7Uu #RonaldKoeman #Barcelona #L… 43 minutes ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #Koeman to quit Netherlands job for #Barca: Dutch media | https://t.co/JpiGCAUawa 51 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Football: Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona https://t.co/2jU0A1O2ly 57 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Sarina Wiegman is like Ronald Koeman' [Video]

'Sarina Wiegman is like Ronald Koeman'

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan compares Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman to Ronald Koeman with Wiegman in advanced talks to succeed Phil Neville as England Women head coach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published