'Virtual' Democratic convention starts

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Michelle Obama made her uncharacteristically pointed speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.


Virtual Democratic convention premieres with Milwaukee playing minor role: Slideshow

The Democratic National Convention's telecast and webcast started Monday night not from downtown...
bizjournals - Published

Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic Convention

Democrats are gathering (virtually) for the first night of their nominating convention, an event they...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDeutsche Welle


Brad Parscale: 'Is this the Democratic National Convention or a Hollywood award show?'

Top Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale mocked the virtual Democratic National Convention, within...
FOXNews.com - Published


RamseyKasale1

Ramsey Kasale RT @jeffzeleny: Our coverage of the Democratic National Convention starts now on @CNN. Tune in as Democrats kick off their virtual coast-to… 4 hours ago

denny77910621

denny Stock Futures Rise Slightly as Virtual Democratic Convention Starts - Barron's https://t.co/XNTzhgEMOm 8 hours ago

Arturo84627464

Arturo Stock Futures Rise Slightly as Virtual Democratic Convention Starts - Barron's😆😆😆 Yes, there’re “special news”!… https://t.co/YCpyHmQpMI 8 hours ago

45thDemocrats

45th District Democrats Our *virtual* Watch Party starts at 5pm tonight! Get your Twitter account ready to win a pizza 🍕 or one of our… https://t.co/VwPkqwVy3M 11 hours ago

realtalktruthD

Asante Stock Futures Rise Slightly as Virtual Democratic Convention Starts - Barron's https://t.co/uI4C9C958B 12 hours ago

AuFait9

Au Fait Nothing fires up the base like a virtual video National Democratic Convention that starts in the middle of the night 12 hours ago

CoryNBC

Cory Watch Live: Coverage of a most unusual Democratic National Convention starts now. Here’s the lineup of virtual spee… https://t.co/HOFtZosWqa 13 hours ago

Joseph_Santoro

Dr. Joseph Santoro Live, updated: Democratic virtual convention starts at 9pm... Right now. Watch and/or follow...… https://t.co/HgWsXc98Mo 13 hours ago


Democratic Convention kicks off day 2 [Video]

Democratic Convention kicks off day 2

Tonight is night two of the Democratic Convention, which is virtual this year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:13Published
Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech [Video]

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
Kristin Urquiza Rebukes Trump Over Her Dad's COVID-19 Death [Video]

Kristin Urquiza Rebukes Trump Over Her Dad's COVID-19 Death

During the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Kristin Urquiza issued a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump after her father died of COVID-19

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published