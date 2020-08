John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman crossed party lines to endorse Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

Several high-profile Republicans, like former Govs.

The presence of disaffected members of Mr Trump's party is an attempt by Biden to pick off moderate...

As the Democratic convention awaited Michelle Obama's speech, surprises included ex-top DHS official...

Also reported by • SBS

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who was one of President Trump’s strongest rivals for the 2016...