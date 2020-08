How Western New York played a part in the women's suffrage movement

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:16s - Published 5 minutes ago

August 18th, 2020 marks 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

GOOD EVENING ONCEAGAIN...I'M KEITH RADFORD....WOMEN'S HISTORYTAKING CENTERSTAGE TODAY...PRESIDENT TRUMPSIGNED A PARDONTODAY FOR SUSAN B.ANTHONY.THE WOMAN'SSUFFRAGE LEADERWAS TRIED ANDFOUND GUILTY OFVOTING IN THE 18-72PRESIDENTIALELECTIONTODAY'S PARDON...COMES ON THE 100THANNIVERSARY OF THERATIFICATION OF THE19TH AMENDMENT,WHICH GAVE WOMENTHE RIGHT TO VOTE.TONIGHT 7 EWNREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA TAKES ACLOSER LOOK AT THEROLE WESTERN NEWYORK WOMEN HAVEPLAYED IN THISHISTORICACHIEVEMENT.AUGUST 18TH, 2020.ANTHONY: WHICHHAPPENS TO BE THE100TH ANNIVERSARYOF THE RATIFICATIONOF 19TH AMENDMENTTO THE U.S.CONSTITUTION.FOR 100 YEARS NOW...WOMEN HAVE BEENABLE TO VOTE.

BUTTHATACCOMPLISHMENTDIDN'T COME WITHOUTA FIGHT - A FIGHT LEDBY WOMEN LIKESUSAN B ANTHONY...AND IN WESTERN NEWYORK... MARYTALBERT.ANTHONY: LOTS OFTHESE WOMEN WEREREALLY DEDICATINGTHEIR LIVES TO GETWOMEN TO VOTE,REALIZING HEY IT MAYNOT BE DONE IN MYLIFETIME, BUT AT SOMEPOINT WOMEN AREGOING TO HAVEEQUALITY.THE FIRST WOMEN'SRIGHTS CONVENTIONWAS HELD IN SENECAFALLS IN 1848... ANDTHE SUFFRAGEMOVEMENT TOOK OFFFROM THERE.ANTHONY: YOU STARTTO SEE IN 1913 AND1914 YOU HAVE LARGEPARADES WHERE YOUHAVE 100,000 PEOPLELINING THE STREETSOF BUFFALO.BUT THE MOVEMENTDIDN'T COME WITHOUTOPPOSITION...ANTHONY: IT WASN'TJUST MEN WHO WERETRYING TO DENYWOMEN THE RIGHT TOVOTE.

A LOT OFWOMEN DIDN'T FEELTHEY SHOULD HAVETHE VOTE EITHER.ANTHONY: THEY DIDN'TWANT TO CONTRIBUTETO THE UNEDUCATEDELECTORATE BECAUSEWOMEN HADN'T BEENTRADITIONALLYEDUCATED THE SAMEWAY AS MEN.BUT WESTERN NEWYORK WOMENCONTINUED TOFIGHT... BRINGINGTHEIR BELIEFS TO THEGATES OF THE WHITEHOUSE.ANTHONY: THESEWOMEN FROMBUFFALO... THESE SIXWOMEN... THE BUFFALOSIX WE CALL THEM,LEFT THEIR JOBS INBUFFALO AND WENTDOWN TO D.C.

TOPROTEST IN FRON OFTHE WHITE HOUSE ANDIN MANY INTANCESWERE ARRESTED TIMEAND TIME AGAIN.THEY WEREIMPRISIONED... WENTON HUNGER STRIKES...AND WERE EVENFORCE FED.... ALL TOENSURE WOMENWOULD HAVE THERIGHT TO VOTE.ANTHONY: RIGHTAFTER THERATIFICATION NEWYORK FORMS THISLEAGUE OF WOMENVOTERS IN 1919.LARGELY WHAT ITSOUGHT TO DO WAS TOEDUCATE WOMEN ONHOW TO VOTE, THEISSUES OF THE DAY.ANTHONY: AFTER 20YEARS WOMENSTARTED TO TURN OUTIN GREATER NUMBERSTHAN MEN INELECTIONS.

THAT'S ANUMBER THATCONTINUES TO THISDAY AND WILLCERTAINLY CONTINUEIN NOVEMBER.IN BUFFALO, OP,7EWN.