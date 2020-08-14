Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:32s - Published 53 seconds ago

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

President Donald Trump's postmaster general is backing off on policy changes at the post office following fierce backlash from protesters and Democratic lawmakers.

In a statement Louis DeJoy said, "I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded." Democrats said the mandates implemented under DeJoy, including slashing overtime and removing mail sorting machines and collection boxes, were part of an effort by U.S. President Donald Trump to make it harder to vote by mail.

In his statement, DeJoy - a major GOP donor who assumed the job in June - asserted the equipment will remain where they are and overtime would be approved as needed.

His reversal came on a day that saw a wave of outrage from lawmakers.

Rep.

Hank Johnson: "What he and Donald Trump have been doing is try to sabotage the operations of the post office." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "He has lost the trust of the American people." Many were not satisfied with DeJoy's reversal, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC: "We need to get him under oath and we have to undo the damage he has already done." Dejoy is set to testify in the Senate and the House about the changes.