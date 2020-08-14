Global  
 

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

President Donald Trump's postmaster general is backing off on policy changes at the post office following fierce backlash from protesters and Democratic lawmakers.

In a statement Louis DeJoy said, "I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded." Democrats said the mandates implemented under DeJoy, including slashing overtime and removing mail sorting machines and collection boxes, were part of an effort by U.S. President Donald Trump to make it harder to vote by mail.

In his statement, DeJoy - a major GOP donor who assumed the job in June - asserted the equipment will remain where they are and overtime would be approved as needed.

His reversal came on a day that saw a wave of outrage from lawmakers.

Rep.

Hank Johnson: "What he and Donald Trump have been doing is try to sabotage the operations of the post office." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "He has lost the trust of the American people." Many were not satisfied with DeJoy's reversal, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC: "We need to get him under oath and we have to undo the damage he has already done." Dejoy is set to testify in the Senate and the House about the changes.




US Postmaster General delays USPS reforms until post-election [Video]

US Postmaster General delays USPS reforms until post-election

The US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he will pause all operational reforms and initiatives at USPS until after the election following national outcry.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Pulls Plug on USPS Changes

 President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face ... suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election. Louis DeJoy..
TMZ.com

Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift [Video]

Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election bid may hinge on winning suburban voters who revolted against his party two years ago. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report [Video]

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

[NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

DNC draws fewer TV viewers, but gets an online boost with virtual program

 Democrats reported 28.9 million viewers for convention on TV or online, with a boost online offsetting a decline in television viewership.
USATODAY.com

Trump will accept party's nomination for a second term at the White House during Republican convention

 Trump previously canceled some convention events in North Carolina because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
USATODAY.com

What to Watch on DNC Night 2: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com

Cardi B Wants AOC to Run for President in 2024

 Forget we're in the middle of a make-or-break election ... Cardi B is already setting her sights on 2024, because she's got her eye on AOC. Cardi just tweeted..
TMZ.com

Trump accused of ‘white supremacy’ by AOC for pushing baseless Kamala Harris birther conspiracy

 Donald Trump has been roundly criticised by a raft of lawyers and Democrats for failing to shut down false claims that senator Kamala Harris may be ineligible..
WorldNews

