Chiefs fans allowed at Arrowhead this season

FINANCES.WE ARE YOUR HOME OFTHE CHIEFS.AND WE ARE JUST OVERTHREE WEEKS AWAY FROMTHE CHIEFS TAKING ONTHE TEXANS IN THE FIRSTN-F-L GAME OF THESEASON.AND FANS WILL BEALLOWED IN THE STANDSFOR THAT GAME - IN ALIMITED CAPACITY.THE CHIEFS PLAN TOALLOW A 22-PERCENTCAPACITY - OR ABOUT 16-THOUSAND-800 FANS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER AARON LADDFOUND OUT HOW FANSFEEL ABOUT THE SAFETYMEASURES.LADD ON CAMETHE CHIEFS ANNOUNCINGTHIS WEEK A PLAN TOLIMIT THE NUMBER OPEOPLE IN ARROWHEADTO START THIS SEASON -MEANING PARKING LOTSCOULD LOOK MORE LIKETHIS IN THE FALL.GARY FRIEDMAN // LONGTIMESEASON TICKET HOLDERThere is nothing better thanArrowhead Stadium.DORI OSHEL // HOPES TOATTEND GAMES THIS SEASONSHuge Chiefs fans... huge.Last year we got there at 3am.Every game.THE LOUDEST STADIUM INTHE WORLD -- MAKINADJUSTMENTS AMID THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.BUT EVEN WITH A PLAN TOLIMIT THE NUMBER OFFANS IN THE STANDS ANDSTRICT VIRUS POLICIES,SOME IN CHIEFS KINGDOM,REMAIN CONCERNED.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS //KANSAS CITY, MO.SPeople have asked me if Ihave some concern, Iabsolutely do.

I'm a pretty bigChiefs fan, but I don't know ifI'll be going out to thestadium.GARY FRIEDMAN // LONGTIMESEASON TICKET HOLDERSIt makes me sad that Iwon't be there on openingnight.

I've never missed aopening game.GARY FRIEDMAN SAYSHE"S BEEN A SEASONTICKET HOLDER SINCE THETEAM MOVED TO KANSASCITY IN 1963, BUT HEOPTED OUT THIS SEASON.CITING CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS ---OTHERS ARE EXCITED TOSEE THE CHAMPS TRY TORUN IT BACK".DORI OSHEL // HOPES TOATTEND GAMES THIS SEASONSThat opportunity is stillthere to go watch, the Chiefsplay.

And I would still takeit.DORI OSHEL // HOPES TOATTEND GAMES THIS SEASONSIf you don't feel safe, thenyou don't go but if you'rewilling to go and you thinkyou're safe enough to go theI would go.GARY FRIEDMAN // LONGTIMESEASON TICKET HOLDERSI couldn't wait tillArrowhead was open and Iwent to the very first game atArrowhead.

I've missed ververy few games.

It's very sad.Do I think I made the rightdecision?

Yes, I think I madthe right decision.THE FIRST CHANCE FORFANS TO SEE THETEAM...COMING THWEEKEND.

THE CHIEFSOPENING TRAINING CAMPTO A SMALL GROUP ONSATURDAY.REPORTING FROMARROWHEAD AND WITHTHE CHIEFS, AARON LADD,41 ACTION NEWS.AS AARON MENTIONED --CHIEFS SEASON TICKETMEMBERS WILL GET THECHANCE TO WATCH THETEAM PRACTICE BEFORETRAINING CAMP WRAPSUP.TODAY - THE TEAMANNOUNCED A MAXIMUMOF 2-THOUSAND PEOPLEWILL BE ABLE TO WATCHPRACTICE AT ARROWHEADTHIS SATURDAUP TO 5-THOUSANDSEASON TICKET MEMBERSWILL GET TO WATCHPRACTICE AUGUST 29TH.FANS WILL BE REQUIREDTO WEAR MASKSSEASON TICKET MEMBERSWLL BE NOTIFIIED VIA EMAIL ON HOW TO CLAIM