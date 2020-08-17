Global  
 

Investigator Blasts Cook County's Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s
Illinois' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office made major errors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett last year, but did nothing criminal.

According to Newser, that's the conclusion of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who led a monthslong investigation into Foxx's handling of the affair.

The former 'Empire' star claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, saying the assailants beat him and poured bleach on him.


Investigation Finds 'Abuses' And 'Failures' In Handling Of First Jussie Smollett Case

A special prosecutor's investigation found "abuses of discretion and operational failures" in the...
NPR


Special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett investigation finds Kim Foxx's office mishandled case

Special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Cook County...
FOXNews.com


Need2Know: West Coast Furnace, Smollett Update, Washington NFL Team Hires Black President [Video]

Need2Know: West Coast Furnace, Smollett Update, Washington NFL Team Hires Black President

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Duration: 02:48
A Deeper Look Into The Report Criticizing State's Attorney Foxx's Handling Of Smollett Case [Video]

A Deeper Look Into The Report Criticizing State's Attorney Foxx's Handling Of Smollett Case

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has more on the report by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, which found evidence that "establishes substantial abuses and discretions" in State's Attorney Kim Foxx's prosecuting and..

Duration: 02:55
The Handling Of The Jussie Smollett Case [Video]

The Handling Of The Jussie Smollett Case

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has finished his investigation into the Cook County State's Attorney's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.Webb found evidence that..

Duration: 02:31