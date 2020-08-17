Investigator Blasts Cook County's Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case

Illinois' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office made major errors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett last year, but did nothing criminal.

According to Newser, that's the conclusion of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who led a monthslong investigation into Foxx's handling of the affair.

The former 'Empire' star claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, saying the assailants beat him and poured bleach on him.