Public Health leaders urging students get vaccinated as flu season looms and the coronavirus still running rampant through the country.

Shasta County Public Health urging students to get vaccinated during coronavirus pandemic

Public health leaders urging students get vaccinated as flu season looms and the coronavirus still running rampant through the country..

Shasta county public health really stressing families get their flu shot this year.

California law requires students to get vaccinated in order to attend school.

And that has not changed, even though schools are adopting a hybrid or distance model of learning.

One parent i spoke to tells me: vaccines are important because it helps to prevent sickness from spreading to other students.

It's for health reasons as an individual, so youre protecting yourself but also if your get your shots you're also protecting the community and i think it's important on both aspects kids entering kindergarten must be vaccinated for: diptheria (dip- thee--ree-uh)... pertussis... and tetanus or d-p- t.... polio... chicken pox... hepatitis b... and mumps... measles and rubella or m-m-r.

Public health says: vaccines are one of the best ways to help prevent spread of any serious diseases.

Back in 2015 - governor brown signed a law that would exempt students with medical exemptions from required immunizations.###