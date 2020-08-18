Global  
 

Notre Dame transitions to 2 weeks of remote learning after spike in campus coronavirus cases

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
University of Notre Dame President Rev.

John Jenkins, announced Tuesday that in-person classes for the University’s nearly 12,000 students are suspended.

Atlanta, c the university of notre dame is suspending in-person classes for two weeks because of the coronavirus.since classes began august 10th, there's been a steady increase in positive cases among students..mainly seniors living in off-campus housing.

147 people have tested positive since august third which is up from 58 cases just yesterday.student gatherings on or off campus are also limited to 10 or less people.

The university is also asking students to report others violating safety protocols to help the university continue the




