Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike

Notre Dame University on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug.

10.

Coronavirus outbreak.

At least 147 people on campus have tested positive for covid-19.

The semester began last monday.

University president reverend, john jenkins, says he decided against sending students home after talking with health care experts.

Starting today, new restrictions include limiting access to dorms for residents.

Jenkins warns students that if they do (not see improvements, there will be only (one option left.

"the objective of these temporary restrictions is to contain the spread of the virus so we can get back to in- person instruction.

If these steps are not successful, we will have to send students home as we did last spring" contact tracing has showed that most cases have been tied to large off-campus parties.

Jenkins says if they find out about these gatherings, students will be disciplined.

The city of south bend says university officials have been in contact with them to stop the off-campus parties.

