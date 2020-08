House expected to block USPS changes Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 8 minutes ago House expected to block USPS changes The Postmaster General says all changes being made to the postal service will happen after the November election. 0

CHANGES BEING MADE TO THEPOSTAL SERVICE WILL HAPPENAFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION..THIS COMES AFTER 20 STATES--INCLUDING NEVADA-- THREATENEDTO SUE.LOUIS DEJOY STARTED REMOVINGBLUE MAILBOXES-- CHANGING POSTOFFICE HOURS-- AND PROPOSEDCLOSING MAIL PROCESSINGFACILITIES.HE'S SET TO GO BEFORE THESENATE ON FRIDAY TO DISCUSSTHOSE CHANGES-- THIS WEEKENDTHE HOUSE IS EXPECTED TO VOTETO BLOCK ANY U-S-P-S CHANGESSCHEDULED TO HAPPEN THIS YEAR.







