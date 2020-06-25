Global  
 

Chris Broussard: Losing faith in the Bucks as Orlando hones in on their strategy to take down Giannis

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the stunning win during Game 1 by the Orlando Magic over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Broussard feels the Bucks will face problems moving forward if they continue to use their current strategy.

Magic covers Giannis Antetokounmpo & forces other Bucks to deliver and they simply can't at the level needed to progress in the NBA playoffs in the bubble.


