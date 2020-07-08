Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, number of antigen tests and RT-PCR tests conducted daily, challenges with online classes and more.

