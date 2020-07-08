Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days

The Phase II human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being manufactured by the city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), began at a medical college and hospital here on Wednesday. SII, with ICMR guidelines, chose five volunteers who were given the first dose of vaccine. The volunteers were given the vaccine at Pune's Bharti Hospital. The volunteers will be monitored by SII, Bharti hospital, and ICMR.
The Congress party faces yet another internal crisis after over 20 party leaders wrote a letter, seeking a major revamp of the party's organisational machinery, especially the leadership. Ahead of today’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury explains what started the dissent in the party and the key triggers. Watch the full video for more.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, Election Commission guidelines for campaigning that are likely to be issued for the Bihar assembly election, new study on immunity against Covid-19 and more. Watch the video full video for more details.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23. 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22. Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861 today. Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,472 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,92,964 including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 deaths. 1,041 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,27,364 including 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths. 5,761 RT-PCR/CB-NAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,465 rapid antigen tests conducted today. Total tests done so far stands at 8,89,597.
With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on July 12 even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent. Maharashtra with more than 2.4 lakh cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state reported 7,827 new cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, being second worst affected state by the deadly virus, reported 68 deaths and 4244 new COVID-19 positive cases today. On the other hand, the national capital reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases, 2,276 recoveries and 37 deaths on Sunday. Delhi Government informed that 9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the state today. Total number of tests done so far stands at 789,853.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. It has touched 61.53% today. Presently, there are 2,64,944 active cases under medical supervision. Maharashtra reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,23,724 including 1,23,192 recoveries and 9,448 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 91,065. Tamil Nadu reports 64 deaths and 3,756 new COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,22,350 including 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths. 2,033 COVID-19 cases, 3,982 recovered, and 48 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,04,864, including 78,199 recovered, discharged, migrated, 23,452 active cases and 3,213 deaths. 22,028 COVID-19 tests conducted in the national capital today-9,461 RTPCR tests and 12,567 Rapid antigen tests. Delhi government's new 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village will serve people of East Delhi. New centre aims at providing medical care to patients mild symptoms.
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has registered more than 55 thousand cases in the last 24 hours. Country's Covid tally crossed the 27 lakh mark with more than 51 thousand..
India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with..