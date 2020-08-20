Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare
Wildfires burn close to highway as residents evacuate Vacaville, California

Footage shows Vacaville residents evacuating as wildfires encroach on the city in northern California on August 19.

Omar Taza films part of his journey on the I-80 highway as fires burning dangerously close to the highway severely reduce the visibility for the motorists.

Taza told Newsflare: "This fire caused the closure of the I-80 highway for hours.

People used the inner city roads to get across this part of the highway.

"I sent my family, wife and four children, to Sacramento.

While filming that video I was on my way to work in Napa.

I just came home, the city is half empty."


