Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nearly 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of August 10, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Nearly 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of August 10, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of August 10, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

There were less than 1,106,000 new jobless claims filed in the U.S. for the week or August 10.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @fox28columbus: BREAKING: New jobless claims maintain lower trend in Ohio. Nearly 22,000 more Ohioans have filed unemployment claims fo… 2 hours ago

Disgusted_InTN

vicky smelcer RT @6News: Nearly 800,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March https://t.co/y0Wg2MWJ8G 3 hours ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side Nearly 800,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March https://t.co/y0Wg2MWJ8G 3 hours ago

crainsdetroit

Crain's Detroit Business Nearly 17,000 Michigan workers filed new unemployment claims last week; more than 1.1 million Americans filed… https://t.co/gPDEpRRcTD 3 hours ago

Miss_VonnaJ

Vonnatella RT @wsyx6: BREAKING: New jobless claims maintain lower trend in Ohio. Nearly 22,000 more Ohioans have filed unemployment claims for week e… 4 hours ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 BREAKING: New jobless claims maintain lower trend in Ohio. Nearly 22,000 more Ohioans have filed unemployment clai… https://t.co/830S0Ll8VE 4 hours ago

wsyx6

WSYX ABC 6 BREAKING: New jobless claims maintain lower trend in Ohio. Nearly 22,000 more Ohioans have filed unemployment clai… https://t.co/Oq8PcT8fUg 4 hours ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago There were less than 1,106,000 new jobless claims filed in the U.S. for the week or August 10. https://t.co/tRtt1VzuYC 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jobless claims climb back above 1 million [Video]

Jobless claims climb back above 1 million

The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
First-Time Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million [Video]

First-Time Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million

963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the lowest number of weekly initial claims since mid-March.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
The State Of Colorado Reported Over 15 Thousand Unemployment Claims Last Week [Video]

The State Of Colorado Reported Over 15 Thousand Unemployment Claims Last Week

Since the pandemic started the state has paid $4.5 billion in unemployment benefits.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published