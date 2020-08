Pizza is the perfect panacea for a pandemic Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:16s - Published 2 days ago Pizza is the perfect panacea for a pandemic You may have noticed that your favorite neighborhood pizza place has been operating smoothly right through the COVID pandemic. According to Jimmy Butera, owner of the popular Hamburg restaurant that bears his name "Pizza places were mostly take-out and delivery so they didn't get hit as bad as some of the dine-in restaurants. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THERE IS NO DENYINGIT -- WESTERN NEWYORKERS LOVE THEIRPIZZA.TONIGHT, OUR MANMIKE RANDALLCHECKS OUT ACOUPLE PIZZAPURVEYORS IN TSOUTHTOWNS TO SEEHOW THEY'REHANDLING BUSINESSDURING THEPANDEMIC.APPARENTLY PIZZA ISTHE PERFECTPANACEA FOR APANDEMIC..."PIZZA PLACES AREDEFINATELY NOTAFRAID OF APANDEMIC"JIMMY BUTERA RUNSTHE HAMBURGHOTSPOT THATCARRIES HIS NAME.HE ALSO IS A VICEPRESIDENT OF THENEW YORKRESTURANASSOCIATION -WNYCHAPTER."PIZZA PLACES WEREMOSTLY TAKE OUT ANDDELIVERY SO THEYDIDN'T GET HIT ASSOME OF THE DINE INRESTURANTS"AT THE START OF THECOVID SHUT DOWNSJIMMY WORKED WITHOTHER HAMBURGEATERIES TOORGANIZE CURB PICKUP."WE AS A GROUP OFBUSINESSES CAME UPWITH THE IDEA ANDWENT WITH IT."A FEW BLOCKS AWAYAT EDIES PIZZA ANDSUBS OWNER LORIEDIE SAYS THEYSTAYED BUSY RIGHTTHROUGH THPANDEMIC"WE DID CURBSIDEFOR A WHILE AND THATWAS BOOMING WHILETHE DINING ROOMWAS CLOSED"EDIE'S JUSTCELEBRATED THEIR20TH ANNIVERSARY.LORI SAYS THANKS TOBUSINESS FROLOYAL CUSTOMERSTHEY HAVE BARELYBEEN ABLE TO TAKE ADAY OFF."IN FACT WE JUSTCLOSED FOR TWODAYS TO GET SOMEFAMILY TIME ANDEVERYBODY WASVERY SUPPORTIVE."IT WASN'T ALLRAINBOWS ANDUNICORNS OR IN THISCASE CHEESE ANDPEPERONI...ACCORDING TO LORI-"WE LOST A LOT OOUR EMPLOYEES DUETO FAMILY ILLESSESSO THEY DIDN'T WANTTHEIR KIDS WORKING."BUT THE HELPWANTED SIGN IS UTHE DINING ROOM ISOPEN...AND THEPIZZA'S ARE IN THEOVEN"AND WHAT WOULD APANDEMIC BEWITHOUT PIZZA?DON'T EVEN WANT TOTHINK ABOUT ITYES WNY'ERS CANGIVE UP A LOT OFTHINGS...BUT PIZZA?"THEY WOULD GOCRAZY"AND WE CANT' HAVTHAT...."PIZZA IS JUST AUNIVERSAL FOODTHAT'S LOVED BYEVERYONE"IN OTHER WORDS-PEOPLE, PEOPEATING PIZZA-ARE THELUCKIEST PEOPLE INTHE WORLD. MIKERANDALL 7 EWN





You Might Like

Tweets about this Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce RT @Buteras_Pizza: WNY Pizzerias are not afraid of a pandemic🍕🇺🇸 Check out @WKBW's @MikeRandallon7's piece on how pizzerias across the #WNY… 50 minutes ago Butera's Craft Pizza WNY Pizzerias are not afraid of a pandemic🍕🇺🇸 Check out @WKBW's @MikeRandallon7's piece on how pizzerias across the… https://t.co/b7WvVSf9W3 23 hours ago