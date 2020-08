Democratic National Convention: Howard Chou Announces Colorado's Votes During Virtual Roll Call Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:55s - Published 6 minutes ago Democratic National Convention: Howard Chou Announces Colorado's Votes During Virtual Roll Call Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Thursday night and CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke to a Colorado resident who helped him secure the nomination. 0

