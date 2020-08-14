Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents
Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents
On Friday, Lukashenko told a support rally at a state farm that "the US is planning and directing everything, and the Europeans are playing up to it."
