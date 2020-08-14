Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents

On Friday, Lukashenko told a support rally at a state farm that "the US is planning and directing everything, and the Europeans are playing up to it."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus leader says U.S. "directing" protests, vows to end them fast

 "Believe me, we will solve it in the nearest days," embattled President Alexander Lukashenko says of protests against his rule.
CBS News
Belarusian opposition leader calls for strikes to continue [Video]

Belarusian opposition leader calls for strikes to continue

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:04Published

Belarus strikes must continue and grow, opposition leader says

 By Jonah Fisher, BBC News, Minsk Much of Belarus's opposition is already in jail or, in the case of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in exile out..
WorldNews
Belarus opposition calls for strikes to force election [Video]

Belarus opposition calls for strikes to force election

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called on her supporters to step up their strikes at factories across the country to try to force new presidential elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Belarusian politician and educator

Belarus’s Svetlana Tikhanovskaya asks EU to reject Alexander Lukashenko’s victory

 Minsk — Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya appealed to EU leaders meeting to discuss the crisis in her country to reject the presidential..
WorldNews

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus' prosecutors open probe against opposition activists

 MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Thursday opened a criminal probe against opposition activists who set up a council to negotiate the transition..
WorldNews
More protests and strikes in Minsk [Video]

More protests and strikes in Minsk

Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Belarus on the brink as "Europe's last dictator" stands his ground in face of protests

 Belarus' longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is refusing to back down in face of massive protests following an election in which he claimed to win 80% of the..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Belarus: Opposition's Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes

Across Belarus, workers are striking to get embattled authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

barber_jeanie

Jeanie RT @Reuters: Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called for more strikes to force new presidential elections https://… 6 seconds ago

mf_smith

Sarah Smith RT @Reuters: Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on her supporters to step up their strikes at factories acros… 54 minutes ago

thelastsoviet

Massimo Russo #Belarus2020 #belarus #BelarusFreedom @euronews: Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko crack… https://t.co/4fx9ZQ8SQk 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers [Video]

'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers

Protesters in Belarus heckle President Alexander Lukashenko and the main opposition leader calls on the military to switch sides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus [Video]

Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus

Protesters marched to the Belarusian government building in Minsk on Friday (August 14) after widespread claims that prisoners freed on Friday after days of detention had been tortured in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:13Published