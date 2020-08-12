Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard's dislocated finger & what it means for Portland in Game 3

Damian Lillard was held to just 18 points in the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

Dame was also forced to leave late in the 3rd quarter after dislocating his left index finger while playing defense.

X-rays came back negative and when asked if he’d play in Game 3, Lillard responded with, 'oh I’m playing.'

Hear what Chris Haynes has to say about Dame's injury and what it means for the Trail Blazers in Game 3.