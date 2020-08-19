Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parents Concerned with Virtual Learning Process

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Parents Concerned with Virtual Learning Process
Parents Concerned with Virtual Learning Process

New information.

Families in madison city schools just finished their second week of virtual learning.

For some parents -- it's tougher than others.

Waay 31's megan reyna spent the day with one family still trying to find the best routine.

Nats:"hey robert, go upstairs... this is real life... but we're trying to do school work."

Every day leslie and luis mendoza balance three different curriculums -- one kindergartener nats a second grader... nats and a fifth grader.

Leslie says:"it doesn't matter how good the district it, virtual learning is just a very difficult situation to be in and it is not very good for long- term."

The family moved to madison this year specifically for the school district.

But even for this stay at home mom -- the virtual start to the year is overwhelming.

Leslie says:"i feel for the parents out there who are trying to hold down a full time job and do this on top of that."

The biggest hurdle is time management.

One moment she's worried about her kindergartener working his chromebook --- a minute later nats:"nooo" her second grader doesn't want to finish her work.

On top of that -- she says there are still some technical issues.

Leslie says:"it's very difficult, days are very very stressful.

There are sometimes we don't get done till 5 oclock, 7 oclock at night, that's been our reality."

The medoza's are also concerned about the long-term effects virtual learning may have on their kids... especially the youngest.

Luis says:" we're worried about that, he's just not having those social skills which start at the kindergarten level."

They already told madison city school district they hope their kids can head back to the traditional classroom sooner rather than later.

Luis says:"this is the first time my wife and i or myself too have ever reached out to a superintendent or principal at this level because we're concerned, the biggest thing is we're concerned about the kids future."

The mendoza's want that future inside this schoolheritag e elementary.

They understand some parents concern but believe each family should get to make its own decision.

In madison, mr,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RatBastardRick1

Rat Bastard Rick RT @swamp_nugget: Parents In TN County Told They Must Agree Not To Monitor Children’s Virtual Classes. This Is Proof The Left Is Not Concer… 3 minutes ago

DBM69

DBM The school district is concerned that parents will have a problem with the Marxism they’re teaching. School Dist… https://t.co/9XzZv6dCS1 8 hours ago

AmberStatler

Amber Statler RT @FOX46News: A new video surfacing online that shows an apparent CMS student rolling up marijuana during a virtual class meeting has pare… 9 hours ago

uswysel

Slam @kportermagee This absolutely doesn't make any sense regardless how u try to justify this demand. All parents, even… https://t.co/F4KjPWHfiw 11 hours ago

ScottMPatterson

Scott Patterson With some districts deciding to hold completely virtual classes to start the #school year - #parents have concerns.… https://t.co/AQidbhzjwh 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

5 Backup Schooling Options To Consider Amid COVID-19 [Video]

5 Backup Schooling Options To Consider Amid COVID-19

With many school districts starting the year off entirely online, some parents are left seeking alternative options. Would any of these backup plans suit your family's lifestyle better during the..

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:10Published
Educators confident online learning will work [Video]

Educators confident online learning will work

Educators have been working for months to make sure online learning is a smoother, more effective process than what parents saw in March.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:38Published
Blue Valley parents await schools decision after board meets [Video]

Blue Valley parents await schools decision after board meets

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment recommends middle and high school students start the year virtually due to current data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county. But the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published