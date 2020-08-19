Parents Concerned with Virtual Learning Process

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 hours ago

New information.

Families in madison city schools just finished their second week of virtual learning.

For some parents -- it's tougher than others.

Waay 31's megan reyna spent the day with one family still trying to find the best routine.

Nats:"hey robert, go upstairs... this is real life... but we're trying to do school work."

Every day leslie and luis mendoza balance three different curriculums -- one kindergartener nats a second grader... nats and a fifth grader.

Leslie says:"it doesn't matter how good the district it, virtual learning is just a very difficult situation to be in and it is not very good for long- term."

The family moved to madison this year specifically for the school district.

But even for this stay at home mom -- the virtual start to the year is overwhelming.

Leslie says:"i feel for the parents out there who are trying to hold down a full time job and do this on top of that."

The biggest hurdle is time management.

One moment she's worried about her kindergartener working his chromebook --- a minute later nats:"nooo" her second grader doesn't want to finish her work.

On top of that -- she says there are still some technical issues.

Leslie says:"it's very difficult, days are very very stressful.

There are sometimes we don't get done till 5 oclock, 7 oclock at night, that's been our reality."

The medoza's are also concerned about the long-term effects virtual learning may have on their kids... especially the youngest.

Luis says:" we're worried about that, he's just not having those social skills which start at the kindergarten level."

They already told madison city school district they hope their kids can head back to the traditional classroom sooner rather than later.

Luis says:"this is the first time my wife and i or myself too have ever reached out to a superintendent or principal at this level because we're concerned, the biggest thing is we're concerned about the kids future."

The mendoza's want that future inside this schoolheritag e elementary.

They understand some parents concern but believe each family should get to make its own decision.

