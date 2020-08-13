Friday Night Frenzy Show August 21 Segment 1

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago

Simon ..

I'm andrew pogar ..

Glad to have you with us ..

According to former w- l-f-i sports reporter rex trautman this is the 25th year of the frenzy.

Pretty cool stuff ..

Eight games on tonight's show ..

For our first stop we head to lafayette for the war on the wabash ..

Dakota ..

Class 6-a no.

8 lafayette jeff hosting class 3-a no.

2 west lafayette ..

This game was an absolute offense shoot out a season ago..

140 combined points in that matchup..

This year not so much..

One team is going to go ahead of the other tonight in this renewed rivalry series..

Lafayette jeff welcoming west lafayette to scheumann stadium for a second straight year.

Same coaches ... pat shanley and shane fry..

Different starting quarterbacks ..

Brady preston leading the bronchos ..

Colin martin the red devils ..

First quarter ..

On 3rd and 13 ..

It's preston going up top for caleb koeppen ..

A 36-yard reception for the senior ..

More from koeppen in a moment.

That sets up this ..

Brandon norton plunges in for the score.

Lafayette jeff takes a 7-nothing lead.

Next offensive possession ..

Thomas hogan had a big night ..

Hogan gets outside and it gone ..

A 65-yard touchdown for hogan ..

One of two t-d's for the senior all gas no brakes ..

It's 14-zip.

Hogan needs some electrolytes.

Midway through the second quarter ..

Preston over the middle to guess who?

Koeppen take care now ..

Buh bye then ..

Lafayette jeff tops west lafayette 27-16 the final.

Over to aj rickard field..

Terry peebles and harrison starting their pursuit of a third straight sectional title tonight..

The raiders hosting terre haute south..

Omarion dixon is really good folks..

This game was all harrison early..

First half action... the braves are on offense... and they aren't anymore..

Hunter fegurson picks the pass off..

And a few plays later..

Big number 47 carries it in..

Dixon did a lot of that tonight..

Harrison takes a 28-0 lead with that score..

And i sound like a broken record..

But omarion dixon is back at it again..

This guy is a tank..

Harrison goes up 35-0..

And max bunger puts the cherry on top of the cake for the raiders..

Harrison blows terre haute south out..

42-13 the final..

That does it for the first half of the frenzy ..

Coming up ..

We'll make stops at clinton prairie ..

Frontier ..

Benton central ..

And guerin catholic ..

Mccutcheon hit the road south in an effort to avenge last years loss to the golden eagles..

Those highlights when the frenzy returns..

Stick with us!