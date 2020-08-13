Friday Night Frenzy Show August 21 Segment 2

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

Visiting guerin catholic ..

This contest a rubber match for the two teams..mccutcheon won in 2018..guerin in 2019... ken frauhiger's team traveling to noblesville... looking to start the year strong... let's get right to the action ..

Scoreless in the first ..

4th and 1 for guerin ..

Sam miller rolls out and finds max mcgreal with ease.

The tight end breaks one tackle on his way to the end zone.... the golden eagles strike first 7-zip.

The mavericks trying to regroup ... but within the first minute of the 2nd quarter... guerin finds the endzone ..

Jagger albert......the swagger.... barely touched... forget about it ..

A 50 yard touchdown caps off the drive.

14-0... mccutcheon charging back ..

Looking for a score... they will get a touchdown on a monstrous 83 yard touchdown pass... leyton mcgovern the recipient ..

But it's not enough ..

Guerin catholic beats mccutcheon in the rubber match 14-7 the final.

Delphi visiting benton central tonight at mallory field..

Two first time head coaches on the sidelines in this one..

And it was a defensive struggle early..

First half action..

Evan fritz gets the handoff for the oracles..

And the ball hits the deck... josh schwartz able to come up with the recovery..

Later in the first half..

Colin wilkinson rolling out for the bison..

He finds zach munson.

Who plays for delphi..

All of these turnovers and no scoring to this point in the game..

Later in the half..

B-c turns it over yet again..

This time right on the delphi goal line..

And the oracles capitalize..

Fritz redeems his early turnover with a touchdown..

And delphi tops benton central to start the year..

24-0 the final..

Sports 18's jd arland was all over the place tonight for us..

He joins us now with games from both carroll and frontier..

Hey jd!

Dakota we'll keep the theme of first year head coaches and their success going... former mccutcheon maverick lineman kyle mcghee is now head coach of the carroll cougars... and what a night it was for mcghee and company in flora... last year, the cougars opened their season on the road at tri county... this year they started at home... the score in that contest?

33-6 carroll.

Mcghee's cougars were looking for the repeat... tri county hasn't beat carroll since 2011!

That dominant tale added another chapter tonight... 12-zip when we got there in the 1st..

The handoff right up the middle is good for cohen ayers... carroll gets the 2 point conversion too... later on up by 20... jaden harness snags a pass... last name might be harness but nothing can hold him back.... the cougars are up by 26... caroll pulled no punches... its still the first quarter... 28-zip... christian tillman finds some space the sophomore is good for 6 more.... mcghee and the cougars are not done yet... second quarter.... grady lytle gives it to clay metzger... around the outside with a whole lot of real estate i have to step back.... just in time.... he's good for the score... 48-6 the final in flora... carroll puts down tri- county with ease... my next stop was frontier... a scrimmage repeat after some scheduling changes.... attica travelling to chalmers to take on the falcons... these two teams met in chalmers last weekend.... and if you remember that game it was that guy caleb atkinson vs attica's britt brothers.

3rd quarter frontier up 26-18... big bro john airs it out to little bro bradley... the britt family offense picks up 6... 2 point conversion was no good... falcons have the ball..

Kaleb wagner sets up atkinson on the pi pound atkinson is a tank... big gain on the play and frontier is in scoring position... a few plays later atkinson in for 6.... falcons would hold the red ramblers down defensively in the 2nd half... frontier gets the win.... 48-32 the final.

Had a whole lot of fun tonigh... .... andy, dakota, back to you.

Now over to frankfort..

The hot dogs hosting county rival clinton central..

We'll start in the first quarter riley goodnight gets the give for frankfort..

And big number 13 rumbles his way into the endzone..

The game knotted up after that score..

Clinton central responds..

Daiden taulbee gets the pitch and a good gain for clinton central..

That worked well so they'll run the same play to the other side now..

Anthony ransford gets the give and that's a clinton central score..

The bulldogs top the hotdogs tonight on the road..

20 - 16 the final .

Now on over to clinton prairie.

Park tudor visiting the gophers this evening..

Pick things up in the second quarter clinton prairie already trails 28-0..

Kade osborn changes that for c-p..

This run up the middle makes it 28-7... but just too much park tudor tonight..

Dj gordon drops back and finds cj thompson..

That's a pretty ball right there..

And that sets up gordon to kaleb strong-jones..

For another score..

Park tudor goes on to win big over clinton prairie..

59 to 21 the final..

