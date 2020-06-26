Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year
Kentucky Derby organizers announce no fans will be allowed to attend the race next month due to coronavirus.
2020 Kentucky Derby to Be Held in September With SpectatorsKentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Churchill Downs Racetrack confirmed that the race, which had been postponed due to COVID-19, will take place on September 5th.
Amy Wood 7 News Officials with Churchill Downs have announced Friday that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept… https://t.co/DWEwzw2i05 3 hours ago
Phil O'Brien RT @DRFInsidePost: The Kentucky Derby will be run without fans this year for the first time in its history due to concerns regarding the co… 3 hours ago
Texoma's Homepage Officials with Churchill Downs have announced Friday that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept… https://t.co/KNkPqvjN4M 6 hours ago
WAVY TV 10 The decision was made with the support of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said that the virus ‘is still aggressivel… https://t.co/xtQsggqFKu 7 hours ago
Rachel Rizal RT @WETM18News: Officials with Churchill Downs have announced Friday that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5… 7 hours ago
WETM-TV Officials with Churchill Downs have announced Friday that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept… https://t.co/G7ckCJuVTP 8 hours ago
Elaine Reed RT @6News: Officials with Churchill Downs have announced Friday that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5 will… 8 hours ago
One News Page (United Kingdom) Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year: https://t.co/9besjSMzJ2 #Coronavirus 10 hours ago
'Pneumatic' wins final Kentucky Derby points raceThree-year old colt 'Pneumatic' punched his ticket to next month's Kentucky Derby by winning the TVG.com Pegasus Stakes on Sunday at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. It was the last race horses could earn..
Feedback Friday: Kentucky Derby, mail-in ballots, the trial of Judge Dawn Gentry, Beshear pushing the start of schoolWE'VE MADE IT TO ANOTHER FRIDAY -- AND ANOTHER ROUND OF YOUR OPINIONS OF THE STORIES WE COVER.
Kentucky Derby to Have Fans: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — August 12From the Kentucky Derby saying it will welcome up to 23,000 fans to an update on the race towards a coronavirus vaccine, here are the top stories in sports and business news on Wednesday, August 12.