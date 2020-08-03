Watch: Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati at their house like every year

Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were reportedly upset with the superstar over the killing of blackbucks by Salman Khan back in 1998. The police said that one of the sharpshooter had confessed that he conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in January. Some guns were also recovered from the arrested sharpshooters. Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani while he was in the state for the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The hunting of blackbucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and had later received bail in the case. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Watch this video for all the details.
Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.
The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with fervour across India. The Covid pandemic, however, has altered many aspects of the festivities. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in a subdued manner. The state has recorded the highest number of infections in India. So far, Maharashtra has recorded over 657,400 cases and more than 21,690 deaths. Here are some quick tips to stay safe this festival season. Watch the full video for more details.
RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.