Watch: Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati at their house like every year

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal.

Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like every year.

Salman Khan's family welcomed Ganpati at their house.

Celebrations this year are taking place at Sohail Khan's house.

Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri participate in Chaturthi celebrations.

Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at Arpita's place.

The festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year in view of Covid pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines and prohibited large congregations.

Police have also tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.


