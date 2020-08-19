Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence

Watch: Sharpshooters allegedly plotting Salman Khan’s murder nabbed



Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were reportedly upset with the superstar over the killing of blackbucks by Salman Khan back in 1998. The police said that one of the sharpshooter had confessed that he conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in January. Some guns were also recovered from the arrested sharpshooters. Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani while he was in the state for the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The hunting of blackbucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and had later received bail in the case. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Watch this video for all the details.

