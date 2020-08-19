Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai.

Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations.

Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place.

Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house.

Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations.

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra.

Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks.

MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations.

Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.


