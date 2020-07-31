Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine

Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence. The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Passengers at Gatwick Airport who had just returned from Croatia told of their holiday experiences and their views on the government's new quarantine measures for people travelling into the UK from the country.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations. Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday. Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government's decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK's safe travel list.
British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday isrequired to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in thecountry. The move sparked a rush on return tickets, which saw many peoplespending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time. The quarantine conditionsalso apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands,Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.
Heathrow Airport, once Europe's busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently back a passenger testing regime, warning that without one, strict quarantine rules will stop travel, stall the economy and lead to more job losses. Francis Maguire reports.
Sunseekers have been told to avoid some overcrowded beaches along the southerncoast, as Friday saw the hottest August day in 17 years. By midday, theCoastguard said it had responded to dozens of calls. A heat-health warning wasissued as temperatures reached 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens – making itthe hottest August day since 2003, according to the Met Office.
