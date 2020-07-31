Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine

British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.