Tropical Storm Marco shifts east Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:08s - Published 7 minutes ago Tropical Storm Marco shifts east Tropical storm Marco shifted east on Saturday making a Louisiana landfall more likely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this new account RT @KHOU: MARCO SHIFTS EAST | The new tracks and models are out for Tropical Storm Marco and Laura. Get alerts for both storms by downloadi… 18 seconds ago Steve Bottari Tropical Storm Marco shifts direction, heads toward Louisiana coast https://t.co/LUx2SIs1DW https://t.co/CKivdy7LXY 3 minutes ago Quantum Hurricane watch issued for New Orleans as Tropical Storm Marco shifts east toward Louisiana https://t.co/JV8sbc1Owy via @nolanews 11 minutes ago Chad Calder Hurricane watch issued for New Orleans as Tropical Storm Marco shifts east toward Louisiana https://t.co/JqjFF5UFDT via @nolanews 16 minutes ago Elizabeth⚾️ RT @WFLA: Tracking the Tropics | Tropical Storm Marco gains strength, Tropical Storm Laura's track shifts west: https://t.co/y24p3qBaZS htt… 18 minutes ago maybeawriter Hurricane watch issued for New Orleans as Tropical Storm Marco shifts east toward Louisiana https://t.co/Wd71AadESU via @nolanews 26 minutes ago KHOU 11 News Houston MARCO SHIFTS EAST | The new tracks and models are out for Tropical Storm Marco and Laura. Get alerts for both storm… https://t.co/m5Z6f7s3Wd 27 minutes ago