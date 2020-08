A look at the Tropics, Saturday, August 22, 2020

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:52s - Published 6 minutes ago

A look at Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

THUNDERSTORMS BEFORE 11PM,THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OFSHOWERS BETWEEN 11PM AND 2AM.MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 79.

EAST WIND AROUND 11MPH.

CHANCE OF PRECIPITATIIS 30%.

SUNDAYA 50 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY AFTER1PM.

PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 93.

HEAT INDEX VALUES ASHIGH AS 112.

EAST WIND 13 TO15 MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS20 MPH.

NEW RAINFALL AMOUNTSOF LESS THAN A TENTH OF ANINCH, EXCEPT HIGHER AMOUNTSPOSSIBLE IN THUNDERSTORMS.SUNDAY NIGHTA 50 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY BEFORE2AM.

MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 79.

BREEZY, WITH ANEAST WIND 13 TO 16 MPH, WIGUSTS AS HIGH AS 21 MPH.

NEWRAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN ATENTH AND QUARTER OF AN INCH,EXCEPT HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLEIN THUNDERSTORMS. MONDAYASLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ATHUNDERSTORMS, THEN SHOWERSAND POSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORMAFTER 8AM.

HIGH NEAR 90.

HEATINDEX VALUES AS HIGH AS 106.WINDY, WITH AN EAST WIND 1623 MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS30 MPH.

CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION IS 80%.

MONDAYNIGHTSHOWERS AND POSSIBLY ATHUNDERSTORM BEFORE 8PM, THEA SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS BETWEEN 8PM AND2AM.

LOW AROUND 79.

BREEZY,WITH A SOUTHEAST WIND 15 TO 17MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 23MPH.

CHANCE OF PRECIPITATIIS 80%.

TUESDAYA 40 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS AFTER 2PM.MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR91.

SOUTHEAST WIND 11 TO 14MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 18MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHTA 30 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS BEFORE 8PM.PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 78.

EAST WIND AROUNDMPH.

WEDNESDAYA 50 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY AFTER2PM.

MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 91.

EAST WIND 9 TO 11MPH.

WEDNESDAY NIGHTA 30PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY BEFORE8PM.

PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 78.

EAST WIND AROUND 9MPH.

THURSDAYA CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSBETWEEN 8AM AND 2PM, THENSHOWERS LIKELY AND POSSIBLY ATHUNDERSTORM AFTER 2PM.

MOSTLYSUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR 91.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION IS70%.

THURSDAY NIGHTSHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY.

PARTLYCLOUDY, WITH A LOW AROUND 78.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION IS60%.

FRIDAYSHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY.

PARTLYSUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR 92.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION70%.

FRIDAY NIGHTSHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY.

PARTLYCLOUDY, WITH A LOW AROUND 77.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION IS60%.

SATURDAYSHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY.

SATURDAYSHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY.

MOSTLYSUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR 92.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION60