y-Victory Flamingo🦩 RT @CattyWampus44: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS WIN!! We defeat vancouver 5-0 in Round 2 / Game 1 🦩🏒🥅⚔️🏰❤️ #VegasBorn @VGKFlamingo @GoldenKnights… 1 minute ago

FLhockeymomfit RT @VoteLeilani2016: Vegas Golden Knights shut out Vancouver Canucks 5 to 0 in round 2 game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! ❤🐼🥅🏒❤ 34 minutes ago

be2Sports #NHLTicket Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver C… https://t.co/yqGGVjQmr3 1 hour ago

Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouv… https://t.co/RDUb17DtyO 1 hour ago

Nathan Neufeld Yikes! tough loss tonight in round 2 game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. On to the next one. VGK leads series 1-0 1 hour ago

[email protected] RT @FOX5Vegas: GO KNIGHTS GO! SECOND ROUND: Vegas Golden Knights take a 1-0 series lead with a 5-0 shutout win. Game 2 against the Vancouv… 1 hour ago

Shannon Walker VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS WIN!! We defeat vancouver 5-0 in Round 2 / Game 1 🦩🏒🥅⚔️🏰❤️ #VegasBorn @VGKFlamingo… https://t.co/bDIpzxHhAd 1 hour ago