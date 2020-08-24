Voices from the Black Lives Matter Protests (A Short Film)

Vanity Fair takes you through an oral and visual recount of the first 14 days after the murder of George Floyd.

From Minnesota politicians and friends of the victims to activists at the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter protests, rallies, and marches, we hear from pivotal voices who paint a picture of their observations of the beginnings of a revolution.

CREDITS: Director: Rodney Passé Creative Director: Brendon Henderson Producer: Gabriella Lewis Editor: Misa Qu Associate Producers: Meah Barrington and Jeremy Clowney Social Video Producers: Arjun Srivatsa and Bryan Slack Post Production Manager: Marco Glinbizzi Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief: Radhika Jones Guest Editor: Ta-Nehisi Coates Head of Programming: Allie Merriam Reporting by Daniel Adler, Anthony Breznican, Kenzie Bryant, Michael Calderone, Arimeta Diop, Caleb Ecarma, Joe Hagan, Claire Landsbaum, Chris Smith, Abigail Tracy, and Erin Vanderhoof