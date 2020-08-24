Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family

President’s adviser cites the need to focus on her family as her husband George also steps back...



Related videos from verified sources Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House



Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 hours ago Kellyanne Conway to leave White House role



Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump administration



White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family. Gloria.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 6 hours ago