Teachers upset with remote learning requirements Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 week ago Teachers upset with remote learning requirements Massachusetts teachers are pushing back on state requirements for remote education. 0

PRIMARY DAY IS SEPTEMBER 1.5 ON EDUCATION NOW WITH SOME TEACHERS PUSHING BACK ON STATE REQUIREMENTS FOR REMOTE EDUCATION. THE STATE SAYS TEACHERS IN ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS SHOULD BE IN THE CLASSROOM, REGARDLESS WHERE THEIR STUDENTS ARE. THE DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION SAYS TEACHERS CAN BRING THEIR OWN CHILDREN TO SCHOOL WITH THEM, IF NEEDED. BUT THE MASS TEACHER'S ASSOCIATION IS NOT HAPPY. THE UNION SAYS MANY TEACHERS TRAVEL FOR WORK SOMETIMES IN AND OUT OF VIRUS HOT SPOTS





