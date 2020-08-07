Global  
 

Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s
Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins have announced that up to 13,000 fans will be able to attend their opening game against the Buffalo Bills.


Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season [Video]

Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has come under fire online after revealing that he may opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

13,000 to Attend Miami Dolphins' Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


Miami Hurricanes To Allow Social Distancing Fans Attend Home Opener At Hard Rock Stadium

The University of Miami Hurricanes are following the Miami Dolphins in allowing 13,000 socially...
cbs4.com - Published


Dolphins Just 1 Of 5 Teams Committed To Allowing Fans To Attend Games [Video]

Dolphins Just 1 Of 5 Teams Committed To Allowing Fans To Attend Games

CBS4's Jim Berry reports Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fan of the idea, but the Bills head coach thinks it's an unfair advantage.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published
Miami Dolphins Announces Fans Will Allowed In Stadium For NFL Season [Video]

Miami Dolphins Announces Fans Will Allowed In Stadium For NFL Season

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the health and safety guidelines the organization is following.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:02Published
Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener [Video]

Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept. 20.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published