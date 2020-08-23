Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener

Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept.

20.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miami Hurricanes To Allow Social Distancing Fans Attend Home Opener At Hard Rock Stadium

The University of Miami Hurricanes are following the Miami Dolphins in allowing 13,000 socially...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

13K Mask-Wearing Fans Allowed To Attend Dolphins Home Opener At Hard Rock Stadium [Video]

13K Mask-Wearing Fans Allowed To Attend Dolphins Home Opener At Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins fans will be allowed to attend the 2020 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium but 13,000 fans is the maximum number. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:48Published
Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accident [Video]

Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accident

Kristen Bell has updated fans on her husband Dax Shepard's condition following his motorcycle accident earlier this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
'Shooting of films, TV serials can resume with SOPs': Prakash Javadekar [Video]

'Shooting of films, TV serials can resume with SOPs': Prakash Javadekar

The Centre announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programs on Sunday. The SOPs were announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published