Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:26s - Published 4 minutes ago Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home Opener The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept. 20. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend