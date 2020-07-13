Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Harry Maguire: Will he make England squad?

 Manager Gareth Southgate picks his first England squad of 2020 on Tuesday. Will Harry Maguire be in it?
BBC News

England boss Southgate faces Maguire selection dilemma

 Manager Gareth Southgate picks his first England squad of 2020 on Tuesday. Will Harry Maguire be in it?
BBC News
Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign [Video]

Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign

Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken about how he felt responsiblefor ending the feelgood factor sweeping the nation as hopes grew that theThree Lions would secure a first major title in 30 years. And he says talkingabout the miss with Pearce, who endured his own shoot-out agony at the 1990World Cup, helped him immensely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published
The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’ [Video]

The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’

A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month. This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health. Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published

Harry Maguire Harry Maguire English association football player

England call-ups for Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips

 Harry Maguire is included in England's squad for next month's Nations League while there are first call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips.
BBC News

Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain's trial to take place in Greece on Tuesday

 The trial of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to begin on the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday morning.
BBC News

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece [Video]

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Manchester United captain Maguire in England Nations League squad

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:16Published

Turkey's Erdogan refuses to back down in Mediterranean

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey’s navy will not back down as Greece stands its ground in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. “The ones who throw..
WorldNews

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

Woodland Trust competition to find England's top trees

 A sycamore laced with shoes, an oak bound in chains and an ancient yew are among the contenders.
BBC News

Eleven uncapped England players who will hope to feature at belated Euro 2020

 Which uncapped players could take advantage of the year's delay to make England's Euro 2020 squad next summer?
BBC News
Eddie Jones expects England players to return from break in better shape [Video]

Eddie Jones expects England players to return from break in better shape

Eddie Jones expects many of England’s top players to return in better shapefollowing their enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. PremiershipRugby resumes next week having been suspended since March, while the RugbyFootball Union’s plans for a phased return to action at grassroots level werethis week approved by the Government.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden stands firm on no face masks policy for public

 In an interview with the Telegraph, Dr Tegnell argues there is an increased spread in countries that enforce face-mask wearing As face masks become mandatory on..
New Zealand Herald
EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed [Video]

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed

Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:29Published
EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins [Video]

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

Charles Michel who chairs the summit is expected to reveal new proposals ahead of Sunday's meeting to bridge the gap between the 'frugal four' countries (Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden) and other countries who don't want to see big cuts and conditions added to the recovery fund.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published
Zindzi Mandela, Daughter Of Nelson And Winnie Mandela Dies At 59 [Video]

Zindzi Mandela, Daughter Of Nelson And Winnie Mandela Dies At 59

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59. Zindzi, who was Nelson and Winnie Mandela's youngest daughter, died early Monday morning. She was born in 1960 to Nelson, South Africa’s first black president, and Winnie, an anti-apartheid activist. The 59-year-old woman was a political activist and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark. Zindzi Mandela is survived by her husband and four children. Her cause of death has not been released.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament


Iceland Iceland Island country in the North Atlantic

Massive lava tubes on the moon and Mars could be used by astronauts

 (CNN)Lava tubes beneath the surface of Mars and the moon could be, respectively, 100 and 1,000 times wider than lava tubes on Earth, which could provide shelter..
WorldNews

Google Maps is getting a lot more detail

 The new map design (right) does a better job at distinguishing between Iceland’s ice caps and greenery. | Image: Google

Google Maps is being..
The Verge
Beluga whales rehomed in sea sanctuary in Iceland [Video]

Beluga whales rehomed in sea sanctuary in Iceland

Two beluga whales have been transferred to the world's first open-watersanctuary for the breed in Klettsvik Bay, Iceland. Little White and LittleGrey were previously performing whales in indoor captivity in Shanghai, China,but have been given a new life as part of a historic Sea Life Trustinitiative.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:12Published
Iceland invites you to 'let it out' [Video]

Iceland invites you to 'let it out'

People feeling stressed by lockdown are being invited to let out their frustrations by recording a scream to be played at a speaker in a remote location in Iceland.The invitation comes from Visit Iceland, who have set up a website at which people can record themselves venting their frustration, with the results then played from one of seven speakers set up around the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

‘He’s got my support at this moment’ – Gareth Southgate on Harry Maguire

England manager Gareth Southgate has given his support to Harry Maguire after naming the Manchester...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

SimonHitchcock4

Simon Hitchcock RT @BBCNews: "I've got a fantastic relationship with the boy... I've no reason to doubt what he's telling me" England manager Gareth South… 3 seconds ago

bradsimpsonchef

Brad Simpson RT @SkySportsNews: "It is important he knows he has my support at this moment" Gareth Southgate has spoken to Harry Maguire over his ongo… 2 minutes ago

Fahad_PTI

محمد فہد 💭 RT @utdreport: Gareth Southgate on including Maguire in England team: "It’s clearly a decision that’s not straightforward. I’ve spoken to H… 2 minutes ago

lepdavidnowell

david nowell RT @RockFMNews: Harry Maguire has been included in the England squad for the upcoming #NationsLeague games against Iceland and Denmark. Th… 3 minutes ago

dbigmark

milan's dbigmark® RT @FourFourTwo: Southgate on Maguire: “I have spoken with Harry and have the insight to the story which is very different to what’s being… 3 minutes ago

kaley_mk

Marcus Kaley RT @SkySportsNews: "Everybody will be tested four or five times during the week" Gareth Southgate assures that safety is vital ahead of t… 3 minutes ago

RockFMNews

Rock FM News Harry Maguire has been included in the England squad for the upcoming #NationsLeague games against Iceland and Denm… https://t.co/MHeF1Ov8tU 3 minutes ago

Alkidam

Sultan of Lagos RT @iambolar: Gareth Southgate on including Maguire in the England team: "It’s clearly a decision that’s not straightforward. I’ve spoken t… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Southgate: Maguire has England's support [Video]

Southgate: Maguire has England's support

Gareth Southgate says he's fully behind Harry Maguire despite the England defender facing legal proceedings in Greece.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
Maguire trial: Day one [Video]

Maguire trial: Day one

Sky's Martha Kelner has the latest from the opening day of Harry Maguire's trial in Greece.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:16Published
'Southgate yet to make decision over Maguire' [Video]

'Southgate yet to make decision over Maguire'

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says England manager Gareth Southgate is yet to decide whether Harry Maguire will be included in his squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Iceland..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:57Published