Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.
Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken about how he felt responsiblefor ending the feelgood factor sweeping the nation as hopes grew that theThree Lions would secure a first major title in 30 years. And he says talkingabout the miss with Pearce, who endured his own shoot-out agony at the 1990World Cup, helped him immensely.
A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month. This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health. Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.
Eddie Jones expects many of England’s top players to return in better shapefollowing their enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. PremiershipRugby resumes next week having been suspended since March, while the RugbyFootball Union’s plans for a phased return to action at grassroots level werethis week approved by the Government.
Charles Michel who chairs the summit is expected to reveal new proposals ahead of Sunday's meeting to bridge the gap between the 'frugal four' countries (Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden) and other countries who don't want to see big cuts and conditions added to the recovery fund.View on euronews
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59. Zindzi, who was Nelson and Winnie Mandela's youngest daughter, died early Monday morning. She was born in 1960 to Nelson, South Africa’s first black president, and Winnie, an anti-apartheid activist. The 59-year-old woman was a political activist and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark. Zindzi Mandela is survived by her husband and four children. Her cause of death has not been released.
Two beluga whales have been transferred to the world's first open-watersanctuary for the breed in Klettsvik Bay, Iceland. Little White and LittleGrey were previously performing whales in indoor captivity in Shanghai, China,but have been given a new life as part of a historic Sea Life Trustinitiative.
People feeling stressed by lockdown are being invited to let out their frustrations by recording a scream to be played at a speaker in a remote location in Iceland.The invitation comes from Visit Iceland, who have set up a website at which people can record themselves venting their frustration, with the results then played from one of seven speakers set up around the country.
Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says England manager Gareth Southgate is yet to decide whether Harry Maguire will be included in his squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Iceland..