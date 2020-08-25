Indiana reports 688 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

The state has now had a total of 87,592 cases and 3,008 deaths.

Now let's take a look at the latest covid-19 numbers..

Indiana reports ?5?

New deaths and ?six-hundred-88?

New cases tonight.

The state now has a total of "three thousand- eight" deaths and more than 87-thousand cases.

Nearly 92- percent of deaths have occurred among people 60 years and older, while 7 percent have been between the ages of 40 to 59, and one percent ages 39 and younger.

Across our region, 228 new cases and one new death to report tonight.

Allen county adds 30 new cases and elkhart 44.kosciusko reporting 84 new cases and noble seven.dekalb adds 26 new cases, 16 of whom are over the age of 60, five are over the age of 90, including one who is 103 years old.over in ohio..defiance reports three new cases and one new death.williams county adds two new cases