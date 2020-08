Storm Francis batters across the UK with severe weather

Storm Francis batters across the UK with winds more than 80mph, and heavy rainfalls.

A yellow warning for rain and wind has been issued on Tuesday (August 25).

Flooding situations are reported everywhere.

Strong waves are spotted along the coastal lines.

Two people have gone missing on the River Taff, and the rescue action is ongoing.

Please credit “@SarahWoods66"