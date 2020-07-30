|
|
|
Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads
Donald Trump’s former fixer warns voters not to trust the president in a series of campaign ads.
|
|
|
|
|
|