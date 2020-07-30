Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads

Donald Trump’s former fixer warns voters not to trust the president in a series of campaign ads.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, launched a scathing attack on him as part of...

For years, he acted as Donald Trump’s “fixer” and personal lawyer — the U.S. president’s go...

Bruce T G Holt. 🇨🇦. ⚓ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @joncoopertweets : On Monday, American Bridge released a new ad to run during the Republican convention — starring Trump’s former persona… 10 minutes ago