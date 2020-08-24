'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of an unarmed Black man shot by police in Kenosha , Wisconsin , said on Tuesday that the shooting was a "senseless attempted murder."

In Wisconsin, protests continued for a second day following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN with..

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin and in the capitol city of Madison Monday night and left damage..

Michael Bell Sr. wants to see independent investigations aimed at preventing future police shootings in Wisconsin.

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man...