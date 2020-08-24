'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:30s - Published
5 minutes ago
'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake
Jacob Blake Sr., the father of an unarmed Black man shot by police in
Kenosha, Wisconsin, said on Tuesday that the shooting was a "senseless attempted murder."
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man...
E! Online - Published
1 day ago
Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in...
TMZ.com - Published
7 hours ago
A black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralysed from the...
New Zealand Herald - Published
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources