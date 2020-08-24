Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake

'My son matters' -father of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of an unarmed Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said on Tuesday that the shooting was a "senseless attempted murder."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Man whose son was killed by Kenosha cops in 2004 pushes new reforms

 Michael Bell Sr. wants to see independent investigations aimed at preventing future police shootings in Wisconsin.
CBS News

Ransacked Kenosha shop owner: This is not justice

 Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin and in the capitol city of Madison Monday night and left damage..
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests across country; father says he is paralyzed

 Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. Blake's father says that he has been paralyzed from the waist down.
 
USATODAY.com

Second night of protests in Wisconsin following Jacob Blake shooting

 In Wisconsin, protests continued for a second day following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN with..
CBS News

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Jacob Blake: 'We need healing' shot US black man's mum pleads

 Julia Jackson's son Jacob Blake may never walk again after being shot in the back by police in Wisconsin.
BBC News

Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysed

 A black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralysed from the waist down and has "eight holes" in his body, the father of..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Hollywood Reacts to Police Shooting of Wisconsin Father Jacob Blake

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man...
E! Online - Published

Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His Father

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in...
TMZ.com - Published

Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysed

Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysed A black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralysed from the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

Samnorm1

Sam RT @TheLeadCNN: “They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn’t matter, but my son matters,” Jacob Blake’s father says. Blake’s… 3 seconds ago

TXRaveChasers

Texas Rave Chasers RT @Phil_Lewis_: Jacob Blake’s father speaks out: “They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters! He… 4 seconds ago

LadyCsay

Kumbisz RT @CBSNews: “They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters," Jac… 11 seconds ago

Eldivo23

Aaron Rios RT @Breaking911: Jacob Blake’s father: “They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human… 11 seconds ago

VANILLAMARY808

🌺Alicia🌺 RT @FirenzeMike: Jacob Blake’s father speaks out: “They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters! He… 12 seconds ago

newsouth418

Robert Heikkila RT @MikeSington: Jacob Blake’s father: “They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he doesn’t matter. But he matters. My son matters.” 13 seconds ago

Boltboy15

Johnny Bolt RT @CNN: “They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn’t matter, but my son matters,” Jacob Blake’s father says. The family's at… 24 seconds ago

JohnHRobertsJr

John Roberts RULES RT @misstessowen: Jacob Blake's father “They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human… 30 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Night Of Violence Follows Day Of Peaceful Protests In Wisconsin After Shooting Of Jacob Blake [Video]

Night Of Violence Follows Day Of Peaceful Protests In Wisconsin After Shooting Of Jacob Blake

A day of peaceful protests escalated into a night of violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest comes in response to the shooting of a Black man by police. Jacob Blake is now said to be paralyzed from..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says [Video]

Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says

The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 07:37Published
Detroit Lions players stand together after Jacob Blake shooting: 'Football is not important today' [Video]

Detroit Lions players stand together after Jacob Blake shooting: 'Football is not important today'

The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday and players instead addressed the media after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin over the weekend.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:46Published