Players Safety

Championship, presented by united leasing and finance, took place at victoria national golf club.

This year's edition will be unique..

As it is taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our very own andrew garcia has a look at how golfers are being protected this weekend.

The pga developmental tour has held a tournament that has been taking place at victoria national golf club since 2012, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's tournament requires extra precaution to protect the golfers.

Everyone who is involved in this that is going to be working here and spending time here on site has been tested.

Either through a remote process or right here on site.

We have daily thermo scans as folks arrive to the property.

They have very segregated and restricted areas that are only player access and all of these interactions are kept to a minimum.

All of our pga tour professionals have been tested either on site here or before they've arrived in indiana they've been tested in the last day or two.

They have to have a negative test result to be able to participate in any activity this week.

Before anyone arrives on property they will be thermal screened at any of the gates that lead into victoria national on a daily basis as well.

In an effort to further ensure their safety, players will still be made available for comment at the end of each day, but in a different capacity.

We will have an interview area but of course with respect to the 6 feet of social distance that is the mandate from the state of indiana.

Even one of those details like that, we've covered.

All of our hospitality guests that are out here throughout the week, they are expected to stay on the cart path only, so not approach any players or be any closer than what the cart path would allow them to be.

For other major sports leagues like the nba and nhl, bubbles have been created to isolate players from potentially coming into contact with the coronavirus and something similar is being done here.

The space that the players have, they still have hospitality, they still enjoy nourishment both before and after their rounds in the dining venues that are strictly segregated, there are no family members here.

Players are very much concerned about this personally.

If they don't play, there ain't no pay.

So, they're taking their own precautions, keeping social distance from one and other were noticing so far just the few players that have been here and certainly we're doing our part to maintain social distancing from them.

