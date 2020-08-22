Global  
 

First Lady To Speak At RNC From White House Rose Garden

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Allen Martin previews Night 2 of the RNC with CBS News political reporter Major Garrett (8+25+2020)


First Lady Melania Trump Shows Recent White House Rose Garden Restoration Before RNC

First Lady Melania Trump Shows Recent White House Rose Garden Restoration Before RNC The First Lady‘s most recent project has been unveiled as the White House Rose Garden is landscaped...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-T


I never promised you a rose garden: Melania Trump's renovation of a national treasure

First Lady Melania Trump's renovation of the White House's famous Rose Garden stripped it of historic...
USATODAY.com - Published


Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches [Video]

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Late Night Roasts The RNC [Video]

Late Night Roasts The RNC

“Is the loud lady gone? I’m scared.” Stephen Colbert went live after the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:05Published
Recap of the first night of the RNC, what to expect on night two [Video]

Recap of the first night of the RNC, what to expect on night two

The first night of the Republican National Convention included speeches from Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. First Lady Melania Trump is set to speak on the convention's second night.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:54Published