Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue

Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue

Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue

The cover portrait of Taylor was painted by artist Amy Sherald, who previously painted Michelle Obama’s portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.


Twitter praises, questions Vanity Fair September cover featuring Breonna Taylor portrait

 Breonna Taylor, shot to death by police in her own Louisville home, graces another major magazine cover as Twitter debates: Honor or commodification?
USATODAY.com

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/23

 Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the difficult choices parents and teachers face about sending students back to class in the midst..
CBS News

Vanity Fair magazine seizes the moment

 A special issue, guest-edited by bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates, captures the cultural zeitgeist of race relations, activism and art during the summer of..
CBS News

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky A.G., Speaks at the R.N.C.: Full Transcript

 Mr. Cameron, the first Black attorney general in Kentucky, who is investigating the killing of Breonna Taylor, mentioned her only in passing during his live..
NYTimes.com

Breonna Taylor: 'Massive demonstration' in Louisville led to 64 arrests

 Following four-days of events meant to draw attention to Breonna Taylor's case a 'massive protest' led to many arrests.
 
USATODAY.com

The death of Breonna Taylor: Report details why Louisville police decided to forcibly enter her apartment

 A report written by Louisville police after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor sheds more light on why they chose to forcibly enter her apartment.
 
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor Covers Vanity Fair's September Issue — in a Portrait By Amy Sherald

A portrait of Breonna Taylor, by renowned artist Amy Sherald, graces the cover of Vanity Fair's...
Mediaite - Published

Twitter praises, questions Vanity Fair September cover featuring Breonna Taylor portrait

Breonna Taylor, shot to death by police in her own Louisville home, graces another major magazine...
USATODAY.com - Published


