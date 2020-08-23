Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue
Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of ' Vanity Fair' September Issue
The cover portrait of Taylor was painted by artist Amy Sherald, who previously painted Michelle Obama’s portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.
