First Lady Says Her Husband 'Gets Results' During Night 2 Of The RNC

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:06s - Published
First Lady pledges husband will fight coronavirus

Melania Trump's RNC address was her first sustained public appearance since the start of the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Absolutely Shameless’ Melania Trump: No Mention of Mika’s Bleeding Face, or ‘When I Was a Murderer?’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough lit into First Lady Melania Trump’s RNC speech, calling her...
Mediaite - Published


Melanie Trump Headlines Second Night Of Republican National Convention [Video]

Melanie Trump Headlines Second Night Of Republican National Convention

Melania Trump headlined the second night of the Republican National Convention. The First Lady used her speech as a call for national unity... and said her husband is the kind of leader the country..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published
Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech [Video]

Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech

First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published
First Lady Addresses Mothers In Second Night Of RNC [Video]

First Lady Addresses Mothers In Second Night Of RNC

The First Lady Melania Trump rarely speaks publicly, and when she does, she doesn't always agree with her husband.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:33Published