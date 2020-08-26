First Lady Says Her Husband 'Gets Results' During Night 2 Of The RNC

Melania Trump's RNC address was her first sustained public appearance since the start of the...

Darrell Jackson @okcthundergal Why does the First Lady need to do anything though? We don’t elect presidents based off what their w… https://t.co/Ur0I5XmYBA 59 minutes ago

WPMT FOX43 First Lady Melania Trump says her husband 'will not rest until he has done all he can' to stem the coronavirus outb… https://t.co/MTESplStWd 56 minutes ago

albacri12 Nothing says American that the birther first lady pretending to care about a country her husband and his administra… https://t.co/zLRjcIqJAD 34 minutes ago

Frankie Darklight💎🇬🇧🇺🇸 👌 RT @sandraschulze : ❤️ This pic says it all. Good job First Lady Melania and President Trump! Melania’s army inspired suit was so hot 🔥 sh… 20 minutes ago

Sherrie Therrien RT @ladolcevitaone : @MeidasTouch Melania said the right words. The context of her husband’s actions, lies, & Be Worst policies was as expec… 6 minutes ago

Ed Stensjo RT @MarketWatch : In an RNC speech from the White House, the first lady portrayed her husband as providing “total honesty.” https://t.co/1wW… 5 minutes ago