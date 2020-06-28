Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teen Accused Of Murdering Protesters

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Teen Accused Of Murdering Protesters

Teen Accused Of Murdering Protesters

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in the shooting deaths of two anti-racisms protesters in Kenosha, WI.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Teen accused of shooting Kenosha protesters arrested in Illinois

A teen accused in a fatal shooting targeting protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last night is in...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma protesters call on DA to reopen case of teen shot to death by police [Video]

Oklahoma protesters call on DA to reopen case of teen shot to death by police

Dozens of protesters marched downtown Oklahoma City on Monday calling for justice for Isaiah Lewis.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:18Published
Protesters stage 'die-in' at Fayette Mall for second straight week [Video]

Protesters stage 'die-in' at Fayette Mall for second straight week

Protesters laid on the floor of Fayette Mall in Lexington on Sunday for the second week in a row in honor of George Floyd and once again called for the firing of Lexington Police Chaplain Donovan..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished