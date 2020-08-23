Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:46s - Published
North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma
North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

North Korea releases new pictures of leader Kim Jong-Un days after reports claimed he was in coma

Days after a South Korean diplomat claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was in a coma, the...
Zee News - Published

Kim Jong-Un 'is in a coma and his sister is set to take control', claims S Korean diplomat

Kim Jong-Un 'is in a coma and his sister is set to take control', claims S Korean diplomat A South Korean diplomat has claimed Kim Jong-un is in a coma and his sister is set to take charge of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •National PostZee News


Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister How might a new-look North Korea operate if rumours about Kim Jong-un's ill-health are realised?As...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this

TV9Telugu

TV9 Telugu North Korea releases new pictures of Kim Jong Un after reports of him being in coma #NorthKorea #KimJongUn… https://t.co/Ror1OuNd23 20 minutes ago

Rudedog97303634

Rudedogg https://t.co/M8a8biv9hq It is not him in the pictures ! 33 minutes ago

GlobalEdD2020

GlobalCitizenDrFAME Some insider claims the photos we are being shown are a look alike and not Kim. Still no consistency, in coma/not… https://t.co/BfPMji4xTj 38 minutes ago

FundWellington

Wellington Fund @CardinalBertone YourEminence "Erudite" "It Appears Kim Yo-Jung Is Poised To Take Over N Korea=Perhaps You Can Help… https://t.co/7JUkjvDJJ3 2 hours ago

FundWellington

Wellington Fund @KremlinRussia_E Dear Mr President "Enthusiasm" "It Appears Kim Yo-Jung Is Poised To Take Over N Korea=Perhaps You… https://t.co/xq9nCeftE5 2 hours ago

FundWellington

Wellington Fund @realDonaldTrump Dear Mr President "It Appears Kim Yo-Jung Is Poised To Take Over N Korea=Perhaps You Can Help Her… https://t.co/wCNedDQgYY 2 hours ago

SWayneMartin

Reagan Democrat Any chance we know which body double of #KimJongUn This is? North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid repor… https://t.co/a7eTyIiwXX 2 hours ago

4Bcrossroads

mlj5696 I told yall he is fine. Whoever is spreading these lies about Kim should really be careful. He is and will continue… https://t.co/IZk1V1ax5N 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News [Video]

Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News

North Korea released new pictures of its leader Kim Jong UN after speculations that he is in coma. A few days ago, Chang Song Min who is the former aide of South Korea's late president reportedly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published
Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say [Video]

Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Kim Yo Jong appears to be effectively in charge of the Organisation and Guidance Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News [Video]

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published