Katrina Memorial Blood Drive kicks off tomorrow

The 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall is this Saturday and the American Red Cross is continuing to honor those on the Coast who were impacted by the storm through acts of service.

- the red cross added a drive in- pass christian to be held - tomorrow, along with drives in- biloxi on friday and- saturday.

- wxxv is one of the sponsors of- the event, and this year- additional covid-19 safety- measures such as temperature- taking and mandatory mask - wearing are in effect.- denise smith with the red cross- says the response from- the public this year has been - very positive.- - "even when we go through those tough - times, everybody wants to have - way to give back.

Giving blood- is a way they - can give back that doesn't cost- them anything, but it definitel- makes them- feel even better and makes them- feel healthier and it makes the- realize 'hey, i - just took the time out of my da- and i helped to save three- patients."

- - - tomorrow's drive in pass- christian will be at the- randolph- senior center from 11 am to 6 - pm, while the friday and- saturday sessions at edgewater- mall will be held - from noon to 7 p.m.

to set an appointment to give blood, you can visit red cross blood dot org and look




