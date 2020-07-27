Katrina Memorial Blood Drive kicks off tomorrow

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

The 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall is this Saturday and the American Red Cross is continuing to honor those on the Coast who were impacted by the storm through acts of service.

